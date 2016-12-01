NEW DELHI: BJP today hit out at Congress for pointing fingers at it and its supporters over hacking of Congress' and Rahul Gandhi's Twitter accounts, saying this shows the Opposition party's mental bankruptcy as it blames the saffron outfit for everything going against it.

"We absolutely reject the charge. It only shows Congress' bankruptcy that it blames BJP for everything. When court asked their leaders to appear, it blamed BJP when summons were issued later it still blamed BJP and now it is blaming BJP for something completely unrelated to the party," BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

He demanded that Congress tender an apology for making such a "baseless" allegation. Noting that Congress often credits late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for ushering in digitisation in India, he said its vice president Rahul Gandhi questions the concept of digital India, a flagship programme of the Modi government.

Congress should answer who of the two leaders is right, he said. Blaming "fascist" forces for the hacking, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it reflects the extremities of an intolerant culture that resorts to abuse when cornered. Senior party leader Digvijay Singh pointed fingers at "followers of the government" for this.

Sharma said the government's IT department has taken the matter seriously and police have also launched a probe.