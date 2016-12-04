KOHIMA: Don't get astonished if you hear 'chaala chaliga' or 'ennada macha' in Nagaland! The reason is because South Indians from the five southern states have made a beeline to Nagaland for the ongoing Hornbill Festival. Not only families but also bikers, photographers and designers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have turned up in large numbers for the festival.

Also, birdwatchers have come to witness the Amur Falcon in Pangti village in Wokha district of Nagaland. While many Malayalees agreed they got interested about Nagaland after watching South-Northeast love story "Neelakasham Pacchakadal Chuvannabhoomi", for others knowledge about Nagaland and Hornbill Festival came through soldiers serving in Nagaland and Manipur or through friends.

"I had heard about the festival before from a friend of mine but saw glimpses of it in 'Neelakasham Pacchakadal Chuvannabhoomi'. I had to save enough and could make the trip only this year," said Thomas Uthup from Kochi in Kerala. For many south Indian soldiers stationed in the troubled peripheral states of Nagaland and Manipur, the festival has given an opportunity for their family to visit them. "My family wanted to see where I live, where I am posted so I called them this year for the Hornbill Festival. We are planning to celebrate Christmas here," said Lance Naik Henry Thomas from the Madras Regiment stationed in Nagaland.

While, the photographer's paradise has attracted many enthusiasts from the five states, Hyderabad seems to overwhelm others in the numbers. "Ten of us friends decided to take our cameras and bikes for this expedition from Hyderabad. We had started a fortnight ago and halted at many places for photography and relaxing," said biker-cum-photographer V Nithin from Musheerabad in Hyderabad. The mosaic of colour patterns of traditional Naga dresses has also led designers from National Institute of Design in Bengaluru to take a look and imbibe patters into their creations.

"Each tribe has a different pattern on their dresses and they are so diverse. It's so enriching," said senior design researcher Divya Darshan C S after interviewing visitors as part of Ministry of Human Resource Development project. Birdwatchers from the peninsula are also not far behind. A group of birdwatchers from Vijayawada left for Pangti village in Wokha district of Nagaland to watch migratory Amur falcons from Siberia, after having of glimpse of the festival in Kisama village on Sunday. "We go to bird watching sites during the appropriate season throughout the country. This is my first trip to the northeast. A lot is left for us to explore in this region," said Divya Shree from Vijayawada.

Though officials do not have any records of visitors from the south, however, the general presence of south Indians on a grand scale has even taken their notice. "Generally people from Assam, Manipur, Kolkata and Delhi throng more. However, over the years the numbers of south Indians are definitely increasing," said one of the officials from the Nagaland government. However, don't expect south Indian cuisine here is what people say. "Come here to explore our culture, of which food is an important element," the official said.