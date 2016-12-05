NEW DELHI: Over 2000 faculty positions in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are lying vacant while over 3000 positions are to be filled up in the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

The vacancies at Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) stands at 212, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey said in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Out of the sanctioned 5,073 faculty positions in IITs, 2,671 are vacant and 3,183 are vacant out of 5,428 positions in the NITs. The sanctioned strength in IIMs is 703.

"There is no adverse effect on studies in the institute due to shortage of faculty, as the same is adequately compensated by the research scholars, contract, adjunct and visiting faculty," the reply said.

As regards to SC/ST category (non-faculty) posts in IITs, over 350 are vacant as against the total capacity of around 1,500.

"IITs make efforts to fill all the reserved posts by conducting special recruitment drive through adverstisements. However, due to non-availability of suitable candidates from these categories, some posts remain vacant," another reply said.