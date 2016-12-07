Home Nation

BJP offers support to keep poachers at bay

With former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa apparently leaving behind a political vacuum, the BJP is keeping a close eye on developments in the State, besides laying bridges with the top leadership

Published: 07th December 2016 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2016 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Venkaiah Naidu_PTI

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu | PTI

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa apparently leaving behind a political vacuum, the BJP is keeping a close eye on developments in the State, besides laying bridges with the top leadership of the AIADMK. The BJP appears to have taken the responsibility to ward off any attempts to destabilise the State government and extend helping hands in the transition of the leadership.

“We have been keeping a close watch on political developments in Tamil Nadu. The party had been in touch with the Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha and senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, besides Sasikala Natrajan, the trusted lieutenant of former chief minister. The views within the BJP suggest a phase of political instability in the State,” said a senior BJP leader.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu along with the Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan have been designated by the NDA government and BJP chief Amit Shah to extend “all cooperation” to the AIADMK leadership for smooth transition and stability in the government, sources said.
Even though Jayalalithaa had sought to maintain a distance from the NDA, the BJP is hopeful that the AIADMK would be inching closer to the saffron party in the future.

“The DMK will be waiting for an opportunity to trigger instability in the State politics. The BJP has a role cut out for the party to drop an anchor of stability. That Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jayalalithaa had been close friends would make it convenient for the saffron party to work on its roles after the demise of the popular leader,” added the BJP functionary.

Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, are apparently on top of the agenda of the BJP for expansion, even though much of focus in the recent times was to Kerala.
“The BJP will look forward to gain more foothold in Tamil Nadu. The party had four Lok Sabha MPs in 1999. The political vacuum offers an opportunity for the BJP to expand its base. With the Prime Minister enjoying a pan-India appeal, the BJP will seek to invest energy in the State with a long term action plan. We are not seeking immediate political gains,” said the BJP functionary.
With 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha, the AIADMK has a lot of clout in Parliament, with the NDA looking for their support during passage of key Bills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp