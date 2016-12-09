Home Nation

'Legion' hacks Vijay Mallya’s Twitter account; threatens to expose many more

Later, ‘Legion’ pinned up a tweet stating that the businessman was not blackmailed and that he was only creating propaganda.

Published: 09th December 2016 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2016 12:23 PM

Mallya's Twitter account was hacked. (Twitter)

After Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter page got hacked, the Congress Twitter handle and the Narendra Modi app also saw similar hacking activity. The latest victim of the hacker group that identifies itself as ‘Legion’, has been posting links on the liquor baron’s Twitter feed. The group is claiming them to be his bank statements, assets, passports, offshore investments, etc. 

UPDATE:

The tweets were deleted at around 12:10 pm.

Below are few of the screenshots from the hack:

'Random' details tweeted by the hackers

Mallya also took to Twitter to claim that his account was hacked.

However, there seems to be a tweet from Mallya stating that not just the Twitter but his e-mail account has also been hacked, and that he is being blackmailed. Later, ‘Legion’ pinned up a tweet stating that the businessman was not blackmailed and that he was only creating propaganda.

The hackers also left a threat to Rahul Gandhi on Mallya’s feed, stating that the former has not been forgotten; that if they’re caught by new year, Rahul might be able to save his party.

