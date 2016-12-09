GUWAHATI: Baichung, a dreaded Meghalaya insurgent leader who survived at least a dozen police encounters in the past few years, gave up arms on Friday.

The police said the surrender of Baichung alias Nikam Ch Momin meant it was all over for the “notorious” Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) in which he was the second-in-command.

The 35-year-old Baichung surrendered before South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra at Baghmara. He deposited one 5.56 X 45 HK-33 rifle, 120 live cartridges and one magazine among others.

“He survived at least a dozen encounters. His surrender to police means it is the end of GNLA. Now, only the nails are to be hit into the coffin,” Mishra told Express.

The last of the encounters Baichung survived was a few days ago at Dabalgre in which two insurgents were gunned down by the police. Mishra said the GNLA was left with just around 25 members but mostly without much firepower.

“Recently, all terror-generated funds belonging to Baichung were detected by the police. In this case, two persons were also arrested and two bank accounts freezed. Cornered by the intensive police

operations, crackdown on terror money, arrests of overground workers and simultaneous opening up of a channel for negotiation by civil society groups resulted in his surrender, which has broken the backbone of GNLA. Now, only its elusive chief Sohan D Shira remains of some importance,” the SP said.

Formed in 2009 by a former Meghalaya Deputy Superintendent of Police Pakchara R Sangma alias Champion R Sangma, the GNLA is fighting for a “sovereign Garoland”. It earned notoriety by regularly carrying out the abductions and killings of traders and others.