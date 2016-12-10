Deeply pained, says Parrikar on Didi stand over Army at toll plazas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing “deep pain” over allegations levelled by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the Army for its routine exercise at toll gates in the State, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has written to her saying such charges can “adversely” impact the morale of the force.

A week after the deployment of Army personnel in Bengal, which Parrikar called ‘avoidable’, he wrote a hard-hitting letter saying that while political parties and politicians may have the luxury of making “wild and unsubstantiated allegations against each other”, one needs to be extremely careful while referring to the armed forces. “Your allegations in this regard run the risk of adversely impacting the morale of the armed forces and the same were not expected from a person of your standing and experience in public life,” Parrikar said in his letter written on December 8.

Describing the Army as the “most disciplined institution of the country”, he said the nation is proud of its “professionalism and apolitical conduct”.

Mamata and her party Trinamool Congress have been opposing the government’s demonetisation move in and outside Parliament. In fact, the party MPs had made noises in both Houses of Parliament over the Indigo flight carrying the Bengal CM which was not allowed to land despite a low fuel alert.

Mamata had accused the Centre of deploying the Army at toll plazas in Bengal without informing the State government and described it as “unprecedented” and “a very serious situation worse than Emergency”. She even tweeted that Trinamool members had refused to leave her office in Kolkata till the Armymen were withdrawn from the toll plazas, and had asked if it was a “army coup”, drawing a sharp reaction from the Centre.

Terming the exercise carried out by the Eastern Command in Bengal and other states to collect information about the movement of heavy vehicles at toll gates as an “avoidable controversy”, Parrikar, in his letter to Banerjee, said it is being carried out by all formations of the Army in the country for years.

He said the exercises are held as per the dates convenient to the Army in consultation with State agencies. A series of communication from the Eastern Command has already cleared doubts raised by Mamata.

Parrikar said the Army was forced to put the record straight by presenting evidence of its communication with the State agencies, including rescheduling of the data collection operations. “I have been deeply pained by your allegations as reported in the media. If only you had enquired with the agencies concerned of the State government, you would have come to know of the extensive correspondence between the Army and the State agencies including the joint inspection of sites carried out by them,” Parrikar said in his letter to Banerjee.

However, later, Mamata hit out at Parrikar saying that her complaint was against the government policy, not the Army. “My complaint was not against the Army. It was against your government and the government policy, as they act under your directions. We have great respect for their nationalism and professionalism,” Mamata replied to Parrikar.

“I take strong exception to your wild assertion that my articulation of the rights of the State government vis-a-vis Army deployment without clearance has impacted the morale of the armed forces. Your general observations about political parties and politicians may be apt for your party, but we do not belong to that group,” she said.