SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday flagged off a fortnightly special train for children which has been named as 'Vaadi ki sair' (Tour of the Valley).

Mehbooba flagged-off the fortnightly train ride for children from Banihal to Baramulla on Sunday morning, said an official spokesman.

He said that school children boarded the special train at different stations and the Chief Minister welcomed them at each stop and interacted with them during the journey.

"The Chief Minister sat with students across all districts and asked them to devote equal time to studies and extracurricular activities," he added.

Mehbooba wished them all the very best and expressed hope that they would excel in their fields and contribute positively to society.

Several Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs and educationists were also present during the maiden 'Vaadi Ki Sair,' he added.