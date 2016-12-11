Home Nation

Vijay Singh rejects Cyrus Mistry's charge on role in chopper scam

Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh vehmently denied ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry's allegations.

Published: 11th December 2016 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2016 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry speaks to shareholders during the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) annual general meeting in Mumbai, India June 28, 2013. | (File/REUTERS)

Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry speaks to shareholders during the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) annual general meeting in Mumbai, India June 28, 2013. | (File/REUTERS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh tonight vehmently denied ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry's allegations of having played a key role in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, saying the Cabinet had approved the deal well after he had retired from government service.

"I was defence secretary from 2007-2009 and the present cases being prosecuted by CBI pertain to 2004-2005. The Augusta Westland acquisition was approved by the Cabinet well after my retirement," he said in an emailed statement.

Earlier in the day, Mistry had alleged: "As Defence Secretary, Singh was a key official involved in award of Rs 3600 crore VVIP helicopter contract to AugustaWestland in 2010".
"To connect me with this matter is slanderous and malicious," Singh, an independent director on Tata Sons board, said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Defence Secretary Vijay Singh Vijay Singh Tata Group Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp