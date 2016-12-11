Vijay Singh rejects Cyrus Mistry's charge on role in chopper scam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh tonight vehmently denied ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry's allegations of having played a key role in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, saying the Cabinet had approved the deal well after he had retired from government service.

"I was defence secretary from 2007-2009 and the present cases being prosecuted by CBI pertain to 2004-2005. The Augusta Westland acquisition was approved by the Cabinet well after my retirement," he said in an emailed statement.

Earlier in the day, Mistry had alleged: "As Defence Secretary, Singh was a key official involved in award of Rs 3600 crore VVIP helicopter contract to AugustaWestland in 2010".

"To connect me with this matter is slanderous and malicious," Singh, an independent director on Tata Sons board, said.