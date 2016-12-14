KOLKATA: Residents of areas near the Indo-Bangladesh international border heaved a sigh of relief as notorious gangster Prabhas Dhali, wanted in 25 murder cases, and two of his associates have been awarded the noose for the triple murder of an elderly couple and their son in front of the couple’s grandchildren, in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram in 2012.

Prabhas Dhali | Express

Accused Prabhas Dhali (59), Sujit Dhali (47) and Samir Mondal (48) will be hanged to death as pronounced by judge Daman Prasad Biswas of the seventh fast track court of Barasat for the murder of fast food seller Binay Biswas (42) and his parents Amrito (72) and Tapasi (64) on April 10, 2012. Binay had refused to pay `1 lakh as ‘levy’ to Prabhas for a brokerage he secured after selling land in Madhyamgram.

On the night of April 10, Prabhas Dhali and his associates Samir Mondal, Sujit Dhali, Goutam Dhali and Manindra Adhikary barged into Binay’s house in Kemia-Khamarpara near Madhyamgram, dragged him out of the house and shot him dead while also stabbing him in the chest. As Amrito and Tapasi came to rescue their son, they were also shot dead.

Binay’s wife Shiuli was not spared either and her hand was repeatedly stabbed with a dagger. When Binay’s sons Biswajit (14) and Avijit (11) tried to escape, a crude bomb was hurled at them, splinters of which hit the boys. They spent the entire night in paddy fields.

Goutam Dhali, Sujit Dhali, Samir Mondal and Manindra Adhikary were arrested from hideouts at Gaighata, Thakurnagar and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas district while Prabhas was nabbed from Alipurduar’s Falakata in November 2012. While Goutam got bail from Calcutta High Court and went absconding, Manindra committed suicide in Dumdum Central Correctional Home. The rest were lodged in prison.

Binay’s wife Shiuli told the media: “I want to see the day when he will be hanged.” The trio was on Monday afternoon given capital punishment 12 years after Dhananjoy Chatterjee was hanged for the rape and murder of 14-year-old Hetal Parekh in 2004. Robin Hood to terror ‘Maharaj’

Residents of areas near the Bangladesh border, including Bongaon and Gaighata, heaved a sigh of relief on hearing the news of capital punishment for Prabhas. “He was Robin Hood for us during the floods of 2000, when he stole relief material and distributed it to the poor. A lot of flood-affected victims, who couldn’t be reached by the government, were helped by Prabhas. However, later due to repeated brutal murders in public, people shook in fear with the mere mention of ‘Maharaj’, as he was popularly known,” said Tapas Das, a resident of Gaighata, where Prabhas hails from. Another local, Minu Pal recalls: “He did not spare even police officers, politicians or journalists.”