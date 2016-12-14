Mayawati trying her best to frequently appear on TV: Akhilesh Yadav

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Firing a fresh salvo at Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the BSP was casting aspersions on Samajwadi Party with the support of BJP. However, he exuded confidence that his party would return to power with full majority and that the BSP was far behind SP in the state.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday after launching Rs 5500-crore development schemes for Noida and Greater Noida from his residence in state capital, the Chief Minister hinted at the alleged collusion between BSP and BJP saying that most of the senior leaders of the BSP had joined BJP. Taking a jibe again on Mayawati for 'her frequent appearance on TV channels'. “Buaji is appearing on news channels consistently. She is taking help from their management to ensure that she is shown frequently,” said the Chief Minister. Hinting at the ongoing talks for forging alliance with Congress in state, Akhilesh said that Samajwadis were in touch with a number of Congress leaders. “Earlier also many from the Congress party were in contact with us,” he stated, adding that though he was unable to speak on the issue of alliance but if it happened, maximum benefit would be that of Samajwadis in the upcoming state polls.

On the reshuffling of tickets in SP, the chief minister said that it was a common practice which would continue till elections. “After all, party can’t risk the seats. Only winnable candidates will be given the ticket,” he said.

The Chief Minister again targeted Modi government over the issue of currency ban saying that the BJP kept on conducting surgical strikes on one kind or the other. “Let’s see which surgical strike do they plan before the elections,” he added. He also asked the Prime Minister to explain his government’s performance during the past two and half years claiming that under his rule, UP had grown with leaps and bounds. “We have done all round development of all the districts equally, he said. Earlier, while inaugurating 11 development projects for Noida, nine for Greater Noida and laying foundation stones of two Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) projects, the chief Minister said that he would continue to inaugurate as many projects as possible till elections.

On announcement of poll dates, the Chief Minister said: “Later the better for SP.” Meanwhile, promising to meet the people of Noida and Greater Noida after elections, Akhilesh Yadav made the announcement of an expansive 2,500-acre Samajwadi Park to be built between Noida and Greater Noida. It would be world’s largest park on the lines of Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow, he said. In all, he announced projects worth Rs 5,500 crore for the NCR region, including a government bus service between Noida and Greater Noida and laid the foundation for a proposed 14.95-km Metro corridor estimated to cost Rs 2,668 crore from Noida Sector 71 to Knowledge Park-V in Greater Noida (west), which is expected to ferry 1.23 lakh passengers daily.