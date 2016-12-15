Home Nation

BCAS starts non-stamping of hand baggage tag for domestic air travel

Published: 15th December 2016

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday started non-stamping of hand baggage tag for domestic air travel at six airports namely Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad for a week period on pilot basis.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in a statement said once the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security assesses the results, the practice will be extended to other airports.

BCAS has started the pilot project at these airports is mandated to ensure safety and security at airports around the country. The BCAS has put in place security screening of baggage, high resolution CCTV cameras and other advance gadget and technologies, the MoCA said in a statement.

The decision to do away with stamping of hand bag tags has been taken to ensure hassle free movement of passengers through the airports. It is also in keeping with best international practices, the government said.

The move follows a decision by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which handles the security at airports, to do away with stamping of cabin baggage tags.

The system of stamping boarding pass and hand baggage has been in place since 1992 and not many country follow this practice.

A MoCA official said that this is being planned to make passenger’s movement at airports hassle free and will also help in reducing reporting time at airports, which for domestic travel is 60 minutes.

The official said such tedious process also needed to be reduced given the fact that India’s aviation sector is expanding and is all set to become the third largest in aviation by year 2020.

