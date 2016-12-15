Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi law-bound to report 'explosive' info to police or court: Swamy

Having knowledge of any offence and not reporting it to the authorities carries a punishment of three years, Swamy said.

Published: 15th December 2016 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2016 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after Rahul Gandhi's remark that he has information on "personal corruption" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today said the Congress leader is bound by law to report such "explosive" information to either police or court.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is bound by the law, criminal procedure code, to report it to police station or to a court of law and not to doing so carries a punishment of three years," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Gandhi had yesterday alleged he has detailed information on "personal corruption" by the Prime Minister which he wants to present in Lok Sabha but he was not being allowed to speak in the House.

"The Prime Minister is personally terrified of me being allowed to open my mouth inside Lok Sabha because I have information about the Prime Minister that is going to explode his balloon. And I am not being allowed to speak in the House," the Congress leader had said.

On a query on disruption of Houses since the Winter Session began on November 16, Swamy said, "The government is too soft...They should ask the Speaker to bring the marshal in and throw out everybody who disrupts the house after a day or two."

With only one day left, the Winter Session of Parliament is on the verge of a washout as it failed to transact any business again today due to the standoff between the government and Opposition over demonetisation, AgustaWestland scam and some other issues. 

Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Subramanian Swamy corruption

