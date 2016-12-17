CHENNAI: Madras High Court today disposed off a petition, seeking a direction to install CCTVs and connecting accessories in all court complexes in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after the state government informed it that it had already issued an order allotting Rs 39.78 crore for the purpose.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar disposed off the PIL filed by lawyer Kasi Ramalingam when the matter came up today after Government Pleader M K Subramanian furnished a copy of the November 29 Government order. "The Government order has been issued on November 29.

Now the tender will have to be floated, which should be done expeditiously so that the installation works takes place at the earliest," the court said and disposed off the petition. On November 21 when the matter had come up, the state government had sought two weeks' time to issue necessary orders on the proposal for providing CCTV cameras in all courts in all the districts, and release funds.