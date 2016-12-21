NEW DELHI: After the Union Cabinet in a meeting on Wednesday gave its nod to the promulgation of the bill on e-payment of wages, the government clarified that the cash mode of paying remuneration to employees could continue.

“It is seen from the media reports that there is a general impression that is being created that the government is bringing an amendment to the Payment of Wages Act to make the payment of wages to the workers mandatory only through cheque or accounts transfers. This is not the correct position. It is clarified that the government proposes to bring an amendment to Section 6 of the Payment of Wages Act which will further provide crediting the wages in the bank account of the employees or payment through cheque along with the existing provisions of payment in current coin or currency notes,” the government stated in a media statement.

The Bill to amend the Payment of Wages Act was introduced in the Lok Sabha amid pandemonium. Incidentally, the Bill was drafted after the November 8 decision of demonetisation with the aim to promote a cashless mode of transfer of wages to employees, sources said.

Since labour is in the concurrent List of the Constitution, the state governments have to notify rules to specify the industrial or other establishments where the employer shall pay wages by cheque or by crediting the wages in employees’ bank account. “It is, therefore, clear that the option of payment through cash is still available with the employers for payment of wages,” said a senior official.

The Payment of Wages Act was passed in 1936. The government argued that in the last eighty years the situation prevailing at that point of time has completely undergone a “technological revolution”. “Most of the transactions now take place through the banking channels. The proposal of Ministry of Labour and Employment to bring an amendment to Section 6 of the Act is an additional facility of crediting the wages in the bank account of the employees or payment through cheque along with the existing provisions of payment in current coin or currency notes,” added the official.

Following the Cabinet decision, the government in the statement stressed that the amendment would ensure that minimum wages are paid to the employees and their social security rights are protected. “The employers can no longer under-quote the number of employees employed by them in their establishments to avoid becoming a subscriber to the EPFO or ESIC schemes,” said the official.

The Centred noted that Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana have already come out with notifications to provide for the payment of wages through banking channels.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting, which was presided over by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave its nod to the formation of a new service in the name of “Indian Enterprise Development Service (IEDS)” in the Office of Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSME). “The creation of the new cadre and change in structure will not only strengthen the organisation but will also help to achieve the vision of Start Up India, Stand-up India and Make in India,” stated the official.