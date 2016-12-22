NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday registered yet another case following a complaint from Paytm in connection with allegations that seven customers of the digital wallet company allegedly cheated it to the tune of `3.21 lakh through 37 fraudulent transactions in the last two years.

The agency has booked seven customers and unknown officials of Paytm under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery besides provisions of the Information Technology Act.



In its complaint, One97, the parent company of the Paytm, named seven customers but did not identify any of its officials despite mentioning that its employees facilitated irregular refunds to the accused persons. The accused are based at Lodhi Road in the national capital, Mathura (UP) and Bhilwara (Rajasthan).



The accused customers used names like ‘Hotty Killer’ and ‘Brother’ but the “unknown” company officials facilitated refunds despite delivery of the ordered articles. Mathura-based “Hotty Killer” had ordered six purchases within a week between March 31 and April 6, 2016 including an Apple i-phone 6S and a Samsung Galaxy J2.

Later, refunds were processed by an employee with the official ID sunil.bisht@paytm.com. The employee had also processed seven more orders of a customer identified as Pankaj Chaudhary, also resident in the same address of ‘Hotty Killer’.