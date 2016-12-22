Lalu awaits Nitish nod on joining protests, seeks probe into charges against PM

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, even as he awaits ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s consent to join RJD’s proposed series of protests against demonetisation, on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must get the charges levelled against him by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi probed by a panel headed by a Supreme Court judge.

“The prime minister had been saying that there is no charge of corruption against him so far. Now these charges have been made, and these are serious charges. He cannot stay quiet now. BJP’s second-rung leaders cannot defend him any longer. A probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge should begin immediately,” said Yadav to journalists.

The RJD supremo, who has asked his party to stage demonstrations against demonetisation at every district headquarters town in Bihar on December 28, was referring to Rahul Gandhi’s charges that Modi accepted huge sums of money from corporate leaders.

“Rahul Gandhi would not level such charges without evidence. No leader would ever accuse the prime minister of such corruption without evidence. Now the prime minister is completely trapped,” said Yadav. He also said massive public agitations would begin countrywide after the 50-day period since Modi’s assurance about arrival of a normal situation following demonetisation ends.

“He (Modi) says he ended black money by demonetisation. But what about demonetisation ending the lives of more than 100 people?” asked Yadav, describing demonetisation as a “total flop show”. “The protests against that would soon begin would destroy the BJP-led government at the Centre,” he added. RJD plans a mega rally against demonetisation in Patna in January and Yadav would try to bring together “all like-minded regional and national parties” at the rally.

On JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar’s suspenseful stand about RJD’s proposed protest programmes, Yadav said: “How can I say what he (Kumar) would do? He has said his party would review the post-demonetisation scenario shortly and decide. I am hopeful about they (JD-U) joining the (protest) programmes.”

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Rajiv Pratap Rudy, sought to belittle Yadav’s demand for a probe into Gandhi’s allegations against Modi. “He (Yadav) has been convicted and debarred from contesting elections. It is very laughable that a criminal is leveling charges against the prime minister,” said Rudy in New Delhi.