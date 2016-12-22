Home Nation

Two arrested in Uttar Pradesh with over Rs 20 lakh in new notes

Police intercepted a car and found the currency notes being packed in two bags in Chandausi area in Sambhal district.

Published: 22nd December 2016 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2016 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Currency

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Two persons were arrested after over Rs.20 lakh in new notes were recovered from them on the Moradabad road here.

Police intercepted a car and found currency notes packed in two bags in Chandausi area here last night, SDM Amit Kumar said today.

The duo identified as Vishnu Srivastav and Ranjit Kumar were taken to a police station where the Income Tax department team opened the bags which were found to be carrying Rs 16 lakh in Rs 2000 notes and remaining cash in the denomination of Rs.100, Rs.50 and Rs.10.

They said the cash belonged to one Anshul Kumar of Moradabad, the SDM said, adding investigations were on.

