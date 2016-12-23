NEW DELHI: The Centre has issued an advisory to the e-commerce companies to beef up their cyber security systems in the wake of increasing volume of business coupled with the likelihood of attacks by inimical interests.

The move comes in the backdrop of digital e-wallet company Paytm registering two complaints with the CBI wherein their own employees had allegedly defrauded the company in connivance with a bunch of customers with criminal intent. This besides, inputs with the Centre suggest anti-national elements could exploit the vulnerabilities of digital transactions with a surge in business volumes.

Post-demonetisation, the Government is pushing for digital and cashless economy and the business volumes through e-commerce platforms and payments through digital mode are likely to further increase in the coming months, a senior Union Home Ministry official said.

The official further said card payments are also likely to increase due to the cashless push by the Government and less availability of cash due to the demonetisation and e-commerce companies and digital wallet firms could be more vulnerable owing to surge in transactions.

Up-gradation of the cyber security mechanisms by such companies is expected to minimise any possible attacks by organised crime networks. A robust and secure internal cyber security measures by these companies will not only secure their businesses but also save the consumers from unnecessary hassles.

Hacking groups have in the recent past stolen data of bank debit card holders in significant numbers.