Kashmir valley reels under freezing temperatures during 'Chillai-Kalan'

Leh was the warmest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir with the mercury rising at many places last night.

Kashmir Winter-PTI

'Chillai-Kalan', which, began on December 21, ends on January 31 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that. | File Photo

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Leh was the warmest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir with the mercury rising at many places last night but the valley continued to reel under freezing temperatures.

The minimum temperature in Leh rose by more than six degrees to settle at a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to previous night's minus 8.2 degrees Celsius, an official of the MET department said.

He said Kokernag in south Kashmir and Kupwara in the north were the coldest recorded places last night at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar city, the summer capital of the state, witnessed a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, he said, adding other weather stations recorded minimum temperature between minus 4.6 degrees Celsius to minus 4.1 degrees Celsius.

The MeT official said there is the possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places over higher reaches of Kashmir Valley over the next 24 hours.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' considered the harshest period of winter, when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan', which, began on December 21, ends on January 31 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that.

The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

