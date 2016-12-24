NAINITAL: Hours after being served summons by the CBI in connection with the sting CD case, Chief Minister Harish Rawat suffered another jolt today with the Uttarakhand High Court putting aside his plea seeking a stay on his appearance before the apex investigating agency on December 26.

Rawat had made an oral plea before the single bench of Justice U C Dhyani saying he should be allowed for the time being not to make an appearance before the CBI in response to the summons on December 26 as a petition challenging the justification of the CBI probe into the alleged sting CD was pending already before the court and scheduled to come up for hearing on January 7.

The CBI argued that in the last hearing of the case, Rawat had said he would cooperate with the CBI inquiry and so he should appear before CBI on due date.

Setting aside the plea of Rawat, Justice Dhyani decided that the next date of hearing would be January 7 as was fixed earlier.