23-year-old woman IT professional murdered in Pune near her office

'The woman who was bleeding came near my bike pleaded for help saying 'save me', holding my hand', said the eye witness.

PUNE: A 23-year-old woman IT professional from Bengal was murdered by an unidentified person after an argument between them barely a few metres from her office here, police said as chilling details of the case emerged today.

As the killing sent shock-waves among the IT employees, police formed multiple teams to nab the assailant and launched probe from various angle amid suspicion that the attacker had been following the victim,

Antara Das, hailing from Bengal and working with an IT major here, was attacked by the man with a sharp-edged weapon near Kanbay Chowk in Talawade, on Friday night barely 500 metres from her workplace on the outskirts of the city, while she was walking down from the office.

"According to her parents, a youth, who was with Antara during training in Bengaluru, was following her. Since they have expressed their suspicion, we are investigating from that angle and also from other points," said a police officer with Local Crime Branch.

"We are focusing on whether the incident could be the fallout of an affair or one-side affair. Teams have been dispatched to Bengaluru for further investigations," said SP Pune (rural) Jai Jadhav. Another officer from local crime branch said, "The angle of robbery has, however, been ruled as valuables with the woman were found to be intact."

Talking to PTI, one of the eye-witnesses, Satyendra Sinha, who rushed Das to a nearby hospital with the help of some passerby, said, "While riding the bike near Kanbay chowk, I saw a couple having an argument and suddenly saw that the girl collapsed on the pavement."

"As I stopped, the woman who was bleeding came near my bike, held my hand and pleaded for help saying "save me". She felt unconscious near the bike. Meanwhile, the person, who was wearing blue-black t-shirt, disappeared from the spot," Sinha said.

"I then with a help of a car driver, rushed her to the nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead later," Sinha, who works with a private firm, said.

He added that since it was dark and there were no streetlights on the road, the face of the person, with whom the woman was having an argument could not be seen.

