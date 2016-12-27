Home Nation

50 hacking cases in one month post-demonetisation: TAC Security

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has also ordered review of the IT Act, 2000, and set up a crack team to respond to cyber security incidents quickly.

Published: 27th December 2016 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2016 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Hacking_PTI

For representational purpose | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following the November 8 demonetisation, cyber security solutions provider TAC Security received more than 50 hacking incidents in a month's time, the company revealed on Tuesday. The incidents included ransomware, financial frauds and website hacking in various Indian enterprises.

TAC Security's specially designed service -- Cyber Emergency Response Team (TAC-CERT) -- received hacking complaints that included seven distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, 12 E-mail hacks, 24 ransomware attacks, four financial frauds through email and six website hackings across verticals such as export companies, pharmaceutical companies, IT companies, manufacturers of electrical parts and a hospital. 

While the hospital experienced data breach, export companies encountered ransomware and financial loss while IT companies faced DDoS attacks.

"This shows how vulnerable we are. The risks are not confined to banks or financial institutions but rather every industry and domain that you can think of. Myriad reports confirm this fact," said Trishneet Arora, CEO of TAC Security.

In a move to help the organisations reduce the risk of hacking, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has ordered a review of the entire IT infrastructure in the country.

The government recently announced to set up the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) to provide near real-time situational awareness and rapid response to cyber attacks. The centre is expected to be operational by March 2017.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has also ordered review of the IT Act, 2000, and set up a crack team to respond to cyber security incidents quickly.

"TAC CERT helps organisations in quick recovery by patching the loopholes and within hours, your service will be back to normal and function smoothly," Arora added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TAC Security demonetisation India IT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp