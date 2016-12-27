Home Nation

People of Assam will protect my life: Mahanta

There is a perception that the Centre targeted him for his vitriol against BJP and the Sarbananda Sonowal government.

Published: 27th December 2016 05:14 PM

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta_PTI

Former Assam Chief Minister and senior AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta (File|PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two-time former Assam Chief Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) stalwart Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Tuesday said the people of Assam would protect his life.

His comments came amid reports that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to withdraw his Z-Plus security cover, which he has been enjoying for over a decade now.

“I haven’t yet received any communication, official or unofficial, in this regard. I am awaiting an official communiqué in case a decision has been made,” Mahanta told Express.

“I am not bothered. I will keep raising my voice in the interests of the people of Assam and they will protect my life,” he asserted.

The AGP is an ally of BJP and a constituent of the State’s three-party coalition government. But Mahanta has been virtually playing the role of an Opposition leader. He was critical of the BJP on issues concerning people, particularly the Centre’s move to grant citizenship to the persecuted non-Muslim immigrants of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan in India.

There is a perception that the Centre targeted him for his vitriol against BJP and the Sarbananda Sonowal government.

Recently, the MHA had withdrawn Z-Plus security cover to three-time former Chief Minister and Mahanta’s successor Tarun Gogoi. The decision had left the octogenarian Gogoi livid. While wondering as to how Mahanta continued with enjoying the elite security cover, he had alleged that he was victimized as he was critical of the State government on a number of issues.

In his letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Gogoi had written: “No other political leader of my stature in the country, who have been provided (with) NSG cover, were suddenly relieved of it just seven months after demitting office. Even in my State, former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta is still having NSG cover though he demitted office 15 years back.”

