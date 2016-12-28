J&K gets new police chief

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: S P Vaid was on Wednesday appointed as new Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police replacing K Rajendra, whose extended tenure ends on December 31.

The appointment of Vaid, who at present is Special DG Coordination Law and Order, as J&K police chief was approved by the State cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu, winter capital of the State, today.

57-year-old Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer of J&K cadre, will take over charge of the police chief after the extended tenure of current police chief K Rajendra ends on December 31.

Rajendra, who was appointed as State police chief in May 2014, was scheduled to retire by September-end this year. However, in view of turmoil in the Valley, the PDP-BJP coalition government granted him three months extension as it was opposed to changing the police chief at a critical time when Kashmir was facing massive law and order problem.

Hailing from Jammu, Vaid is the highly decorated police officer.

Vaid’s promotion as State police chief has come at a time when Kashmir is witnessing the turmoil, militancy incidents are on rise and local youth are joining the militant ranks.

The new assignment would be a tough challenge for him and it needs to be seen how he can handle the situation and what new measures he initiatives to reach out to the youth.

After joining IPS in 1986 and allotted J&K cadre, Vaid’s first posting was as ASP Headquarters, Budgam in Kashmir in December 1988. In December 1995, Vaid was posted as AIG (Personnel) at State Police Headquarters to assist DGP, J&K as a Principal Staff Officer.

He served as SSP Crime Jammu in 1995-1996. He was later promoted and posted as DIG of Police of North Kashmir range of Baramulla-Kupwara.

On March 23, 1999, Vaid, who was then DIG of Baramulla-Kupwara Range, was ambushed by a group of militants near Sopore crossing on Srinagar-Baramulla highway. He survived the attack but sustained injuries in the militant attack.

After serving in different posts, Vaid was promoted and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters on November 2011. He served in the post till his promotion in March 2016.

After his promotion, he was posted as Director General of Police, Prisons J&K, where he initiated various measures including installation of CCTV to prevent any jail break.

After the eruption of unrest in the Valley following killing of 21-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, the government on September 10 posted him as Special DGP Co-ordination and Law and Order.