Mulayam Singh Yadav stamps on Akhilesh's authority by denying tickets to scores of his loyalists

LUCKNOW: By releasing the list of 325 party candidates in Lucknow on Wednesday for the upcoming state elections, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has once again stamped his authority in the party handing out a loud and conspicuous snub to son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by denying tickets to scores of his loyalists.

The story didn’t end here as the SP chief went on to close the door on the possibility of a pre-poll alliance with any political outfit in the state much against Akhilesh’s efforts for a tie-up with Congress.

“The Samjawadi Party will go it alone in state elections contesting on all 403 seats,” said Mulayam putting an end to all the speculations over party’s much-hyped pre-poll alliance with the Congress. It is believed that the alliance, despite concerted efforts by leaders of both the parties at different levels, failed to materialised as the Congress refused to budge over its demand of 125 seats and the post of Deputy Chief Minister in case the alliance comes to power.

Interestingly, the list released by Mulayam on a day when Akhilesh was away to Bundelkhand for the inauguration of development projects, makes it amply clear that party’s state unit chief Shivpal Yadav succeeded in prevailing over in ticket distribution exercise. Shivpal and Akhilesh are having a running feud over the past few months. Shivpal, who was a senior minister holding key portfolios, was sacked by Akhilesh in October.

SP state chief had officially announced 175 names for the seats where SP lost in 2012. Registering his disagreement to Shivpal’s choice, Akhilesh, on the other hand, suggested 367 names and gave the list

to party chief Mulayam on Saturday last. Although the SP chief refused to elaborate whose suggestion he followed more, saying that it was his own list after sifting through 4200 applications, the names announced by him suggest that his decision was heavily tilted towards brother Shivpal.

While Mulayam punished more than 45 sitting MLAs, including four ministers –Ram Govind Chaudhary, Pawan Pandey, Arvind Singh Gope and Kamaal Akhtar-- by denying tickets for their said 'proximity' with Akhilesh, all the 149 names for the seats were SP lost in 2102 are from Shivpal's list.

It may be recalled that Pawan Pandey was sacked from the party by Shivapl for assauliting party MLC and Mulayam’s close aide MLC Ashu Malik in front of the party workers when the SP family feud was

at its peak. But Pandey Akhilesh didn't remove him from the ministry. He has now been replaced by his own cousin Ashish Pandey alias Deepu Pandey in Ayodhya. Similarly, Gope has been refused the ticket allegedly under the influence of veteran Samajwadi Beni Prasad Verma and Amar Singh. Gope has been replaced by Beni’s Son Rakesh Verma in Barabanki.

On the contrary, seven former ministers, sacked earlier by Akhilesh, including Om Prakash Singh, Narad Rai, Sadaf Fatima, Raj Kishore Singh and Ambika Chaudhary, were given tickets from their

respective constituencies. Meanwhile, in his own list, Akhilesh had reportedly left their constituencies vacant, leaving the decision to Mulayam.

Moreover, apparently, in another embarrassment to the Chief Minister, all the tainted candidates, including mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahamd and QED leader Sigbatullah Ansari, brother of

jailed mafia and murder accused Mukhtar Ansari, have been given tickets respectively from Kanpur Cantt, Mohammadabad. However, Akhilesh, on many occasion at different platforms, had opposed their inclusion into the party fold. Even more, he had dropped them from his own list of 367.

Similarly, Rampal Yadav, the tainted MLA who was reinstate in the party just two days ago by Mulayam Singh yadav, also got ticket from Biswan. Rampal was expelled from the party in April this year by the then state unit chief Akhilesh Yadav for indulging in illegal construction and other irregularities.

On analysing the list, one finds that Mulayam and Shivpal have again depended on the ‘MY’ (Muslim-Yadav) combination to return to power as the party has given tickets to 58 Muslims and 41 Yadav candidates.

Akhilesh to discuss list with Mulayam

Lucknow: In a reaction to the list of 325 candidates for upcoming Assembly polls released by his father and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that he

would urge Netaji to reconsider tickets for some of those who had performed well and who could win their seats.

“Even I have suggested a few names, after getting a good feedback about them, to Netaji. I will talk to him again,” said the Chief Minister.

While talking to media person in Jhansi where he had gone to address a public rally apart from inaugurating development projects in Mahoba on Wednesday, the Chief minister hoped that the

party chief would give him a patient hearing and pay heed to his recommendations.

On the issue of his candidature in the forthcoming elections, Akhilesh said that though he was party MLC till 2018 but if his supporters and party leadership would wish, he would contest.

Meanwhile, the list of released by Mulayam Sigh Yadav on Wednesday drew divergent view from opposition including the BJP and the Congress.

While the BJP refused to acknowledge SP as a political party saying it was a bundle of dramatists locked in an intense war of one-upmanship in the first family, Congress, still treading cautiously, called it SP’s internal matter. “If Akhilesh Yadav wants to rid the party of tainted faces, what is the harm in it,”

asked Surendra Rajput, a state-level Congress leader. He added that if SP top brass failed to listen to Akhilesh now, they would become a history in the upcoming elections.