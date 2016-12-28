Two aircraft a Delhi kiss away, another in Goa skid. India almost dialled ‘D’ for disaster

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two major air disasters, involving domestic carriers, were averted in New Delhi and Goa on Tuesday.

At Delhi’s IGI airport, two aircraft came face to face on the taxi-bay when an IndiGo flight was taxiing after landing and a SpiceJet aircraft was getting set to take off. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) termed the incident a major breach and is probing the role of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) as both IndiGo and SpiceJet claimed to have followed ATC instructions.

At the Goa airport, passengers in a Jet Airways flight had a miraculous escape after the aircraft skidded off the runway. The plane made an abrupt U-turn and its nose touched the ground while taxiing before take-off.

At least 12 people were injured in the incident and were evacuated through chutes. The Mumbai-bound flight had 154 people on board. The flying licences of the two pilots involved were suspended and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is probing the incident. The Bureau has rushed a three-member team to the accident spot to start an investigation.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said a thorough time-bound investigation and corrective action would be taken. “Action will be taken in case of violation of procedures,” he pointed out. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also ordered a probe into both the incidents.