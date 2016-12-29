GUWAHATI: The Sarbananda Sonowal ministry in Assam is likely to be expanded early in January, said BJP State unit president Ranjit Kumar Das. “The ministry is likely to be expanded before Bhogali Bihu (celebrated in mid-January). Altogether, eight MLAs will be inducted in the ministry.

Six of them will be from BJP, while AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) and BPF (Bodoland People’s Front) will have one member each,” Das said here on Wednesday. The AGP and the BPF have been demanding that two more MLAs each from their parties be inducted into the ministry.

“I won’t like to react. Please talk to my seniors,” BPF leader and forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma told Express. AGP president Atul Bora, also a minister in the State government, said he had not heard what the BJP president said.

Assam has 126 MLAs. A maximum of 18 MLAs, excluding the CM, could be inducted into the ministry. In May, Sonowal was sworn in along with 10 MLAs — six from BJP and two each from AGP and BPF. The BJP has 60 MLAs in the House, four short of the magic figure of 64. The AGP and BPF have 14 and 12 MLAs respectively. The Congress has 26 MLAs.