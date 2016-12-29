NEW DELHI: After launching his surgical strike against black money on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions hinted that he is watching those converting black into white through the backdoor and has gathered all information about money exchanges at banks and vaults. This was followed by a series of directives from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to banks.

The Express spoke to several officials from regulatory and enforcement agencies, who said that PM Modi was not merely talking about eye-catching visuals of hoarders, who mastered the art of concealing illicit proceeds, but voluminous reports that were sent periodically to RBI since May, following the high value remittances by banks and Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination.

“The first such report containing detailed scrutiny was sent to RBI in June and it was just the beginning. The system of reporting on high-value transactions — deposits and withdrawal— was strengthened and regularised by all the banks. But, of course, we did not know that the PM was preparing the ground for demonetisation,” a top official said, adding that MTSS report on high-value remittances was also regularised and scrutinised by the banking regulator.

Another senior official, on condition of anonymity, said that all corporate houses and individual businessmen who withdrew huge sums in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 for the last six months were also included in the report while carefully reporting on serial numbers of the currency moving in and out of the banking system.

RBI had also asked the banks to ensure that pre-2005 banknotes were withdrawn from circulation. At the same time banks were told to tap every opportunity to get more and more customers to register for mobile banking services.

“From the reports, it was very much clear which high-value transactions with serial numbers went to whom. It was a monumental task but without revealing the main objective,” the official added.

As far as search and seizure operations against black money hoarders is concerned, PM Modi had confidently said in a public rally: “We knew and now they are being caught. In some cases, yes, we knew in advance,” a government officer privy to the ongoing investigations said.