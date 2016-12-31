Project calendar is PM’s poll-year trump card

Yatish Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Going by its face value, the government’s plan of massive campaigns after December 30 appears to be an attempt to canvass support for demonetisation. But, a fresh wind is set to blow over India’s economic horizon as the Prime Minister’s Office is expected to announce a slew of measures to boost the economy, manufacturing output and job creation to face the financial storms that could come in 2017.

According to details accessed by Express, for the first time since occupying the Raisina Hill in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to arm himself with all the government schemes, programmes and projects that his ministries are set to launch in the next one year.

What is unprecedented is that Modi wants all his ministries and departments to provide month-wise programmes and schemes that are ready for launch. “Each ministry will have to give details of schemes they are planning to launch in January, February and so on till December 2017,” suggests a note reviewed by Express.

The draft, which has to reach PMO by January 2, the day Modi is expected to make mega announcements at a BJP rally in poll-bound UP’s capital, will also include the month-wise details of these projects.

The Prime Minister’s Office is expected to announce a slew of measures to boost the economy, manufacturing output and job creation to face financial storms that could come in 2017. Modi wants his ministries and departments to provide month-wise programmes and schemes that are ready for launch.

The move, that comes ahead of a crucial Assembly poll year, is an attempt to weather the Opposition onslaught on demonetisation and prepare the government for any negative shocks before they occur, sources said. The draft would contain details of major achievements, which are likely to feature rallies Modi will address in January.

“To help people on the margins get a bigger slice of the welfare pie, the PMO is working on new projects and schemes for job creation, harnessing the demographic dividend and for meeting rising aspirations of weaker sections of society. Some of these schemes will be announced soon,” sources said.