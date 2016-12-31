Home Nation

Project calendar is PM’s poll-year trump card

A fresh wind is set to blow over India’s economic horizon as the PMO is expected to announce a slew of measures to boost the economy.

Published: 31st December 2016 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2016 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

PM_Modi-Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Reuters

By Yatish Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Going by its face value, the government’s plan of massive campaigns after December 30 appears to be an attempt to canvass support for demonetisation. But, a fresh wind is set to blow over India’s economic horizon as the Prime Minister’s Office is expected to announce a slew of measures to boost the economy, manufacturing output and job creation to face the financial storms that could come in 2017.   

According to details accessed by Express, for the first time since occupying the Raisina Hill in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to arm himself with all the government schemes, programmes and projects that his ministries are set to launch in the next one year.

What is unprecedented is that Modi wants all his ministries and departments to provide month-wise programmes and schemes that are ready for launch. “Each ministry will have to give details of schemes they are planning to launch in January, February and so on till December 2017,” suggests a note reviewed by Express.

The draft, which has to reach PMO by January 2, the day Modi is expected to make mega announcements at a BJP rally in poll-bound UP’s capital, will also include the month-wise details of these projects.

The Prime Minister’s Office is expected to announce a slew of measures to boost the economy, manufacturing output and job creation to face financial storms that could come in 2017. Modi wants his ministries and departments to provide month-wise programmes and schemes that are ready for launch.

The move, that comes ahead of a crucial Assembly poll year, is an attempt to weather the Opposition onslaught on demonetisation and prepare the government for any negative shocks before they occur, sources said. The draft would contain details of major achievements, which are likely to feature rallies Modi will address in January.

“To help people on the margins get a bigger slice of the welfare pie, the PMO is working on new projects and schemes for job creation, harnessing the demographic dividend and for meeting rising aspirations of weaker sections of society. Some of these schemes will be announced soon,” sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi demonetisation Prime Minister’s Office economy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp