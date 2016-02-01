Home Nation

J-K BJP's Core Group Meets to Discuss Mehbooba's Statement

Published: 01st February 2016 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2016 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU:  The core group of state BJP met here today to discuss the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti asserted that her party will have to reassess whether it can continue its alliance with BJP to form government in the state.

The meeting held in Gandhi Nagar area here saw participation of core group members, including former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, former Ministers, MPs and BJP state president, BJP sources said. The meeting will discuss the situation of uncertainty emerging in J&K following suspense over government formation besides the statement of Mehbooba Mufti made yesterday, they said.

After a four-hour long meeting with party leaders yesterday, Mehbooba had said PDP will take a call on government formation as and when it is confident that Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's vision and mission will be carried forward and implemented in letter and spirit.

"The Government of India shall have to take substantive measures towards implementation of the PDP-BJP ‘Agenda of Alliance’ in the interest of peace and stability in J-K and for this PDP needs a set timeframe to be worked out," she had said.   

