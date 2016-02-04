NEW DELHI: With Ashok Chavan alleging that the ruling party at the Centre was pressurizing the CBI to implicate him in the Adarsh Housing Society scam, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said the former Maharashtra chief minister can have these matters tested in court if he thinks that the sanction given is wrong.

“When the earlier Governor had declined the sanction then that time it was not misuse but today it is misuse as it is now against him. He can have these matters tested in court. If he thinks that the sanction given is wrong then he can even challenge the giving of the sanction in the court,” Swamy told ANI.

“So, I don’t understand why he should say like that,” he added.

Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao has given sanction to the CBI to prosecute Chavan in connection with this case.

Earlier, the CBI sought sanction for Chavan's prosecution on the basis of the report of Justice Patil Commission of Enquiry and the observations of the Bombay High Court.

The Governor had sought the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers and was advised by them to grant the sanction.

Chavan was among the 13 people chargesheeted by the CBI in the Adarsh scam in July 2012.

The other accused, including top IAS officers and office bearers of the Adarsh Housing Society, were arrested earlier.

Chavan was forced to step down as the Chief Minister in November 2010 after it emerged that three of his relatives had been given apartments in the 30-storey building.

In December 2013, the then governor K. Sankaranarayan had refused sanction to the CBI to prosecute Chavan in the scam, leaving the agency with no choice but to close the case against him.