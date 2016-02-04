Home Nation

Suspected ISIS Operative Sent to NIA Custody for 15 days

A suspected ISIS operative arrested for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror strikes in India was today remanded to NIA custody till February 19.

Published: 04th February 2016 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2016 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

ISIS-AFP-File

In this file photo, weapons and ISIS flags recovered from members of a criminal gang who pledged allegiance to ISIS are displayed. (AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A suspected ISIS operative arrested for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror strikes in India was today remanded to NIA custody till February 19 by a Delhi court.           

Azhar Iqbal, who was arrested from Madhya Pradesh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was produced before District Judge Amar Nath during in-camera proceedings and according to sources, NIA sought his custodial interrogation for 15 days.

They said NIA told the court that Iqbal was required to be interrogated to ascertain the identities of his other associates and know about their funding pattern.         

The sources also said NIA told the court that the accused was required to be taken to various places in the country for the purpose of investigation.     

Iqbal, a resident of Barkheda Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested by the NIA as part of the agency's crackdown on sympathisers of the West Asian terror group ISIS.     

On January 25, 12 ISIS suspects arrested from across the country were sent to 13 days in NIA custody after the court was informed that they were allegedly planning to carry out attacks ahead of the Republic Day.   

The 12 accused were Abdul Ahad, Imran, Mohd Afzal, Mohd Sharif, Mubabiir Mushtaq Sheikh, Mohd Alim, Syed Mujahid, Suhail Ahmed, Asif Ali, Njmul Huda, Mohd Obaidullah Khan and Mohd Hussain Khan, the sources said.     

These arrested accused were allegedly in regular touch with active members of IS in Syria through internet chat via social networking applications, sources said.

Earlier, two suspected terrorists -- Abu Anas and Nafees Khan, both aged 24 years -- were remanded to NIA custody for 13 days on the allegations that they had Islamic State links. They were arrested under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp