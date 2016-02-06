AHMEDABAD: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) today intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat which illegally entered into Indian maritime boundary off Jakhau coast in Kutch district and arrested 11 fishermen onboard, officials said.

"A fishing boat from Pakistan measuring 40 feet in length was intercepted by Indian Coast Guard off Jakhau coast, five nautical miles into Indian waters," Captain Abhishek Matiman, a defence spokesperson told PTI.

"Eleven fishermen onboard the fishing boat have also been held," he said. Indian and Pakistan marine security agencies often capture fishing boats for crossing into their respective maritime boundary.

Around 440 Indian fishermen are at present languishing in Pakistani jails, most of whom are from Gujarat, and around 860 Indian fishing boats in the custody of Pakistan.

Recently, a fishermen's organisation, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had requested him to initiate efforts to bring back jailed Indian fishermen and their boats from Pakistan.

The letter was written by president of the Porbandar Fishermen Boat Association Manish Lodhari, who is also the secretary of National Fishworkers' Forum.