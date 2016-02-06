NEW DELHI: Congress has sought an explanation from former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi over alleged "fixing" of a bypoll, an issue that has seen the expulsion of his son Amit Jogi from the party last month.

The Central Disciplinary Action Committee of the party headed by senior leader A K Antony has asked Ajit Jogi to furnish his explanation on the issue within two weeks.

The action has come a month after audio tapes emerged suggesting financial inducements behind the party candidate's withdrawal from the fray in the Antagarh Assembly bypoll in 2014 to facilitate the victory of BJP candidate.

The purported conversations between key political players of that time also hinted at the role of Ajit Jogi and Amit.

Both Ajit and Amit Jogi had denied their involvement in the unsavoury episode.

Ajit Jogi's son Amit, who is a party MLA was expelled last month.

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee had also passed a resolution seeking the party high command's nod for showing the door to his father and the state's former Chief Minister over the tape row.

A meeting of Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) on February 1 had discussed the issue in detail and had said that it will take action in "due course of time".

On the appeal filed by Amit Jogi to revoke his expulsion, the DAC has decided to forward it to the state PCC for its comments.

Ajit Jogi had claimed that the allegations against him were not probed.