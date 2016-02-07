PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today visited his alma mater Bihar College of Engineering-NIT and promised its authorities to provide 100 acre land to shift the NIT to its own campus.

Kumar, who has been a student of BCE and graduated from it in 1973 in Mechanical Engineering, inaugurated the alumni meet of the institute for 2016. Speaking on the occasion, the CM lamented that 100 acres of land was yet not made available to the NIT for shifting it into its own campus.

"We made available 500 acres of land to IIT Patna but yet not been able to make available 100 acres of land to NIT Patna," he said and directed his Secretary Chanchal Kumar and Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal to allocate land to NIT soon.

He thanked veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi who as a HRD minister in NDA government of A B Vajpayee had accorded the status of NIT to the BEC. Kumar sounded nostalgic and said the occasion provides opportunity to meet old college friends and also teachers.

"During our time there were about 500 students in BCE which has gone up to 3500 now. At that time there were no girl student in the college. Now many girls are there and this is a matter of pride," the CM said.