Leh: 14 Officials Suspended for Being Absent From Duty

PTI By

SRINAGAR: The authorities in Leh district of Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir today suspended 14 officials for remaining absent from duty.

Deputy Commissioner of Leh Prasanna Ramasawami G suspended 14 officials of various departments who were found absent from their duties during a surprise check, an official spokesman said.

Zahida Bano, Chief Executive Officer of Leh Development Authority, and Tsering Angchuk, Chief Planning Officer of Leh, have been asked to conduct an inquiry, the spokesman said.