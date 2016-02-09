India Lost Valued Friend in Koirala's Demise: Modi

IANS By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former Nepal prime minister Sushil Koirala, saying "India lost a valued friend".



"Sushil Koirala ji's simplicity holds lessons for all of us. My condolences to the Koirala family and people of Nepal in this hour of grief," Modi said in a tweet.



Koirala, who was also the president of the Nepali Congress, died early on Tuesday at his Kathmandu residence. He was 80.



"In Sushil Koirala ji, (Nepali Congress) NC has lost a big leader who served Nepal for decades and India lost a valued friend. Pained by his demise. RIP," the prime minister added.