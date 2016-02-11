Nation Reacts on Siachen Braveheart Hanamanthappa's Demise

Lance Naik Hanamanthappa Koppad, who was miraculously found alive after remaining buried under huge mass of snow for six days at the Siachen Glacier and two days at R&R Hospital in Delhi, passed away after a heroic battle for life.
Here's how the nation reacted on, microbloging site, Twitter after the sad demise of Hanamanthapa.
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi tweeted:
He leaves us sad & devastated. RIP Lance Naik Hanumanthappa. The soldier in you remains immortal. Proud that martyrs like you served India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2016
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik tweeted:
CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Tweeted:
Deeply saddened by the passing away of braveheart #Hanumanthappa. May his soul find eternal peace. My deepest prayers for his family.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 11, 2016
Saddened by news of Lance Naik Hanumanthappa. Brave soldier gave supreme sacrifice for the nation. Salute to him & his colleagues who died— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 11, 2016
Omar Abdullah Tweeted:
Double tragedy for #LanceNaik #Hanumanthappa's family, despair followed by joy only to have that replaced by despair again. May he RIP.— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) February 11, 2016
Union Minister, M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted:
Deeply saddened by the death of Shri Lance Naik #Hanumanthappa today. A brave heart, he braved the harsh Siachen for long.— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) February 11, 2016
Film actor, Anupam Kher tweeted:
Heartbreakingly Sad to know about #SiachenHero #Hanumanthappa's demise. We SALUTE & THANK YOU for your Sacrifice. You'll always be our HERO.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 11, 2016
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tweeted:
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Siachen braveheart Lance Naik Hanamanthappa. Condolences to his family and loved ones
— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 11, 2016
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu:
#Hanumanthappa fought valiantly on field ,bellow piles of snow,in hospital,till he breathed his last,Salutes to this Braveheart.We bow!— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) February 11, 2016