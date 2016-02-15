NEW DELHI: A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling an all party meeting for the upcoming Budget session, BJP chief Amit Shah launched a fierce attack on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for siding with the "traitors" on Afzal Guru incident.

Shah wrote a blog questioning the definition of patriotism from Rahul. He sought apology from both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul if their party is sensitive to the feelings of martyrs' families.

BJP chief took a strong position on the JNU incident saying shouting of slogans against India and in favour of terrorists like Guru amounted to treason. BJP would not allow such an incident to take place in any part of the country, Shah said.

"If Rahul Gandhi wants to support it in the name of freedom of expression, then I will ask the Congress party if that if there can be a bigger evidence of treason than the slogans which were shouted there. I want to ask Congress if it as a party supports the statements made by its vice president Rahul Gandhi? It should answer this. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi when you support treason in the name of freedom of expression, then do you spare a thought for the families of those soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country?" Shah said.

Shah even referred to the Congress spokesperson’s statement where he addressed Afzal Guru using the honorific “ji.” "What is there in the heart at times comes out," BJP chief said.

In his blog, Shah said Rahul Gandhi was unable to draw the distinction between pro-national and anti national activities.

“The unfortunate incident at Jawaharlal National University (JNU) cannot be condoned and considered pro nation by any stretch of imagination. The anti-India sloganeering and open support for terrorists at India’s premier university cannot be accepted by any citizen of this country.”

The BJP chief listed all the slogans allegedly used in JNU in favour of Afzal and Pakistan, and anti-India slogans.

Shah posed eight questions to Rahul asking if wants to give a free hand to separatists in the name of freedom of expression and want another division of the country.

Shah also wanted to know if the central government should have been mute spectator to anti-national activities.

“This incident at the JNU is nothing but a conspiracy to turn this premier institution of country into a hotbed for separatism and terrorism and bring it a bad name. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that given the seditious activities at the JNU campus, should the central government have remained a mute spectator?” Shah posed a question to Congress vice president.

Referring to Gandhi comparing the current government with Hitler, Shah reminded the former emergency clamped by Indira Gandhi.

“The traits of Hitler’s persona are in Congress party’s DNA and BJP does not need the Congress to lecture it on value of nationalism and democracy. Our political conduct and morals are inspired by India’s rich culture, heritage and centuries of values & ethos while India’s constitution is our guide for governance,” Shah wrote on.

The BJP chief added that Rahul Gandhi by supporting those raising slogans in favour of Afzal Guru has not insulted the soldiers who lost their lives.