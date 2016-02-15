Dipti Sarna Abduction: Lovestruck 'Stalker' Plotted Kidnapping

ANI By

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad Police on Monday arrested five people in connection with the abduction of Snapdeal employee Dipti Sarna and investigation lead to believe the involvement of a ‘stalker’ who was obsessed with her.

According to the police, a ‘one-sided’ love by the plotter led to the execution of the abduction. A press conference will take place at 1 PM to reveal the details of Dipti’s kidnapping and those accused.

According to sources, the plotter of the entire incident was a man named Devender who was enamoured by her and also has a criminal record. Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s psychopath character in the movie Darr, Devender made the plan to abduct Dipti, sources state.

The new development helps shed light on why Dipti was unharmed when she was with her kidnappers for almost 30 hours.

Dipti had told the police that she does not want to press charges against the men who allegedly kidnapped her after she took an auto in Ghaziabad.

The alleged kidnappers, she has said, gave her food and took care of her. There was also no ransom demand.

Sarna was abducted by four men in a shared auto last Wednesday from near the Vaishali Metro station. However, she returned home unharmed on Friday.