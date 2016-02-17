MUZAFFARNAGAR: A day after an undertrial died due to heart attack in the district jail, two jail wardens have been suspended and a judicial inquiry initiated against the chief warden, police said today.

The suspended wardens are Deshraj Verma and Gokul Chand, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jail) V K Shekhar said. An inquiry against the chief warden, Utfal Yadav, was initiated for allegedly not providing timely treatment to the undertrial yesterday.

Some inmates protested yesterday inside the jail premises alleging delay in providing medical treatment to Shamim, who was arrested in an embezzlement case from Ilyaspur village on January 16.

The 55-year-old undertrial died after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.