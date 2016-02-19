NEW DELHI: Amid recurring terror attacks across the globe, India today made a strong pitch for a "whole-world approach" in countering terrorism.

The pitch for greater cooperation to combat terror was made at an academic session during Delhi Dialogue, which was discussing ways to strengthen economic and strategic ties between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Wadhwa, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said India has taken several measures to promote greater cooperation with Southeast Asian countries on terrorism and security-related issues.

"Terrorism has become a truly global scourge today. India has displayed early initiative in building a global resolve and new strategies for combating terrorism by tabling a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at United Nations almost two decades ago.

"The initiative has now gathered greater traction at a time when the spectre of global terrorism appears more threatening. We encourage a 'whole-of-the-world' approach for countering terrorism," he said.

He also emphasised the need for ensuring long-term sustainability of coastal and marine ecosystems and the economy by shifting towards a "blue economy". That requires a careful balancing of human needs and protection of ecosystem, he said.

"Developing a blue economy in our region would mean integrating its goals into our social, economic and environmental development. This is also the requirement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Wadhwa said.

He also pitched for a common regional vision for a blue economy through public-private partnerships. Leveraging of technology, such as marine spatial planning, to harvest marine resources in a sustainable manner, is a priority, he said.

"So also is the need to encourage the private sector to act more responsibly in its use of marine resources while participating in key marine resource-based industries," added Wadhwa.

The official also emphasised the need for holding a year-long India-ASEAN commemoration with activities such as retracing journeys undertaken by Buddhist pilgrims, travellers and scholars of ancient times, re-enactment of historical events and staging of performing arts reflecting shared cultural heritage.