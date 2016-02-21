SHIMLA: The state-run Himachal Road Transport Corp has suspended bus services to Delhi and Haryana following protests by the Jat community, Transport Minister G.S. Bali said on Sunday.



He said no buses will ply till there was an assurance of safety of buses and passengers from the Haryana government.



The passengers were advised to check the status of buses plying on the routes passing through Haryana, he said in a statement. The Jat community protest in Haryana entered the eighth day on Sunday.