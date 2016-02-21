Pampore Encounter: Army Captain Martyred as Counter Ops Resume

ANI By

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army was killed in action as security forces resumed the counter operations in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, attempting to neutralise three to five terrorists who are holed up in a building.

Capt Pawan Kumar of 10 Para attained martyrdom today as he lead his team in an attempt to smoke out the hiding terrorists.

The CRPF, local police and the Army have been engaging with the terrorists since last evening in which two CRPF jawans were martyred and 11 personnel were injured.

A civilian was also killed yesterday in the encounter.

The terrorists has opened fire on a CRPF bus near the Entrepreneurship Development Institute following which many civilians were left trapped in the building.

A hostage crisis was avoided as all the occupants of the building were safely evacuated by security forces.

An army personnel said that there could be anywhere between three to five terrorists holed up in the building.

“Three militants definitely there, but could be up to five militants...Two buildings have been cleared, there is no civilian in those buildings,” he said.

A large contingent of security forces were rushed to the spot to tackle the situation as they cordoned off the area.

Driver/Constable R.K.Raina and Head Constable Bhola Prasad Singh have been martyred in the attack.

Among those injured are Constable Rakesh Kumar, Constable Kanhaiya, Constable Sanjeev Kamania, Head Constable Muneem, Constable Thakur, Constable Raju Thakur, Constable Baruna Thakur, Constable J.Negi and Parma Thakur.