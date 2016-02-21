Home Nation

Pampore Encounter: Army Captain Martyred as Counter Ops Resume

An Indian Army was killed in action as security forces are attempting to neutralise three to five terrorists who are holed up in a building.

Published: 21st February 2016 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2016 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army was killed in action as security forces resumed the counter operations in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, attempting to neutralise three to five terrorists who are holed up in a building.

Capt Pawan Kumar of 10 Para attained martyrdom today as he lead his team in an attempt to smoke out the hiding terrorists.

 >>  'I Could not be More Proud', says Father of Slain Army Captain 

The CRPF, local police and the Army have been engaging with the terrorists since last evening in which two CRPF jawans were martyred and 11 personnel were injured.

A civilian was also killed yesterday in the encounter.

The terrorists has opened fire on a CRPF bus near the Entrepreneurship Development Institute following which many civilians were left trapped in the building.

A hostage crisis was avoided as all the occupants of the building were safely evacuated by security forces.

Captain Pawan Kumar-eps-twitter.jpgAn army personnel said that there could be anywhere between three to five terrorists holed up in the building.

“Three militants definitely there, but could be up to five militants...Two buildings have been cleared, there is no civilian in those buildings,” he said.

A large contingent of security forces were rushed to the spot to tackle the situation as they cordoned off the area.

Driver/Constable R.K.Raina and Head Constable Bhola Prasad Singh have been martyred in the attack.

Among those injured are Constable Rakesh Kumar, Constable Kanhaiya, Constable Sanjeev Kamania, Head Constable Muneem, Constable Thakur, Constable Raju Thakur, Constable Baruna Thakur, Constable J.Negi and Parma Thakur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
What will be in store for Amaravati in 2019
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp