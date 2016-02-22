CHANDIGARH: At least 16 people have lost their lives in violence related to Jat protests seeking job quotas in Haryana in the past one week, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said on Monday.



Sharma admitted that fresh violence had been reported in Ladsoli village in Sonipat district where demonstrators blocked the National Highway-1.



"We are hoping NH-1 traffic will be restored soon," Sharma said.



He said talks were on with Jat leaders gathered near the Munak canal in Sonipat district. The canal supplies water to the national capital Delhi.



"Water supply to Delhi was restored at 2.30 a.m. today (Monday). Our officials are talking to people there," Sharma said.



The Haryana cabinet met here on Monday to review the situation in the state following the Jat agitation.



Sharma said traffic was being restored on other highways and rail tracks also.



"Traffic on the Delhi-Chandigarh rail route has been restored. The Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Mathura highways have been opened for traffic. Railway routes to other places are also being restored," he said.