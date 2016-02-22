Student Slapped at PM Modi's Event in BHU

ANI By

VARANASI: A student was today slapped by an unidentified person during the centenary year convocation at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

The student named Ashutosh Singh was raising slogans, demanding the revival of students union when some unknown person slapped him. In a video tweeted by ANI, the student was quoted saying that the "voices of the students are being curbed in the institute." A man from behind slaps him, while he was making the statement. Police officials eventually escorted him out of the event.

“The students union has been prohibited since 1997. The students here are suppressed and not allowed to raise their voice,” he said.