Congress Gives Notice for Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha Over JNU Row

Published: 24th February 2016 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2016 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The row over JNU is expected to generate heat in Lok Sabha with Congress giving a notice for adjournment motion on the issue on the first working day today of the House in the Budget Session.

Party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia and KC Venugopal have given the notice for the motion.

Rajya Sabha has already decided to discuss the issue.

JNU is caught in a row over an event on February 9 in the campus against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised. The varsity's students union president Kanhaiya Kumar is in judicial custody in a sedition case in connection with the event.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had visited the varsity campus on February 13 where he had compared the Modi government to that of Hitler while addressing the students.

Mounting a fresh attack, Gandhi had yesterday accused the Modi government and RSS of crushing voices of dissent of college and university students across the country and pitched for a law to protect them from "discrimination" and "suppression".

