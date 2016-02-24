Home Nation

Goa Government Denies Reports of Deaths Due to Monkey Fever

There were reports in a section of the media about death of two women due to monkey fever.

Published: 24th February 2016 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2016 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government today denied reports of deaths due to monkey fever in the state.          

There were reports in a section of the media about death of two women due to monkey fever.  

"If a person dies at the age of 70 or 75 it cannot be called as death due to monkey fever. It is natural death," Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said, adding, "Average life of Goan is around 70 years. After 60-70 years, the immunity of a person decreases."        

Health Minister Francis D'Souza said both the persons had died due to other ailments, though it is true that they were being treated for monkey fever.

"In case of the first woman, she had high blood pressure which took her life. Both the women were above 65 years of age," he said.  

"The second women was suffering from high diabetes and as per doctor's report she died due to that (diabetes). Though traces of monkey fever were found in her body you cannot link her death to that," D'Souza said.          

Some persons are being treated for the disease in Sattari tehsil and the state government has started a mass campaign to spread awareness about it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp