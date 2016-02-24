Goa Government Denies Reports of Deaths Due to Monkey Fever

PTI By

PANAJI: The Goa government today denied reports of deaths due to monkey fever in the state.

There were reports in a section of the media about death of two women due to monkey fever.

"If a person dies at the age of 70 or 75 it cannot be called as death due to monkey fever. It is natural death," Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said, adding, "Average life of Goan is around 70 years. After 60-70 years, the immunity of a person decreases."

Health Minister Francis D'Souza said both the persons had died due to other ailments, though it is true that they were being treated for monkey fever.

"In case of the first woman, she had high blood pressure which took her life. Both the women were above 65 years of age," he said.

"The second women was suffering from high diabetes and as per doctor's report she died due to that (diabetes). Though traces of monkey fever were found in her body you cannot link her death to that," D'Souza said.

Some persons are being treated for the disease in Sattari tehsil and the state government has started a mass campaign to spread awareness about it.