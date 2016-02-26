NEW DELHI: Amid the uproar over the reported gangrapes of women in Murthal during the Jat agitations, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday assured of fair action and said that a probe committee had been formed in the matter

“A probe committee has been formed in the matter and we will ensure there is no injustice. Safety of citizens is priority,” Khattar told the media here.

Haryana DGP, YP Singhal, informed the media today that the government has instructed the police to act tough against anyone found involved in assault on women.

"I request the public that if there is any evidence available then they can approach the three member-committee probing the incident. The government has taken the report very seriously and I assure you that strong action will be taken against those found guilty," Singhal said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has urged the victims to approach the organisation for absolute legal support and justice.

Maliwal told ANI that they would ensure the confidentiality of the victims. She added that the DCW would ensure that they get absolute legal support and justice is delivered.

According to certain media reports, the women passengers were stopped on the national highway near Murthal on early Monday morning and were dragged to the nearby fields and raped by Jat protesters.